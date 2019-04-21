Resources More Obituaries for Joe Mobley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joe D. Mobley

Obituary Condolences MOBLEY

Joe D. Mobley, 82, Jacksonville, FL Computer Pioneer, Programmer of first IBM computers and innovator of early coding languages, beloved father of daughters, Anna Marie Mobley-Lieberman and Toni Mobley-Naumann and sons-in-law, Mark Lieberman and John Naumann and grandfather to Jake Lieberman, Johnny Naumann, Alex Lieberman, Tyler Naumann and Rena Lieberman.

A Polio survivor and Post-Polio sufferer and brother to 14 predeceased siblings, uncle to many adoring nieces and nephews and hundreds of friends who called him "Poppy" when warmly greeted from his favorite table 7 at The Scoreboard. He hosted a regular Friday night poker game in his home attended by family and friends, including long best friends, Nick Crews and Sammy Strickland.

Joe was a young star baseball player in Jax before contracting polio in the late 1950's while in his early 20's when doctors told him he may never walk again. Battling back, after a year in the hospital, Joe walked with the help of leg braces and married, raised a family and had a successful career well before the American with Disabilities Act of the 1980's. His disability did not define him – his witty personality, friendly smile and love of life exemplified your attitude shapes you.

Joe rose to become Assistant Vice President and Manager of Computer Operations at Independent Life Insurance Company in downtown Jacksonville. Mobley was chosen to operate the Company's first computer, back when a single computer took up an entire room. He and his team developed early transitional coding language working with IBM. Joe was credited with many courses in LOMA, Human Relations, Dale Carnegie and Computer Technology and was a member of the Data Processing Management Association. He had been given many awards as an exemplary manager. When he retired after 31 years the Chairman acknowledged "the Company's great pride in the progress that Independent has experienced during your diligent years of service and contributions you have personally made to it's growth and welfare." Valued for his fair judgment, Joe was the Referee for the weekly softball games.

He loved family, Jazz music, 4-wheeling, swimming, deer hunting, billiards, poker, collecting baseball caps, nature, long weekend drives, fish camps, fresh seafood and the beach.

He had a heart of gold, a great sense of humor and was loved by all. He counseled many friends, young and old, was a soul-seeker and philosopher. He loved Animal channels and the Pickers. The adorable fun loving jokester, trusted friend and wise advisor peacefully passed on April Fool's Day. Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries