Joe Gibson III of Deltona, Florida, died unexpectedly on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Advent Health Fish Memorial Hospital, Orange City, Florida.
He was a member of Greater Faith AME Church, Pastor Caroline D. Shine, and funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 1 PM at St James AME Church, 819 Cypress Avenue, Sanford, Florida 32771.
A Public Viewing will be Friday, October 25, 2019 from 5-7 PM at Greater Faith AME Church, 800 Deltona Boulevard, Deltona, Florida 32725.
A Native of Jacksonville, Florida, he graduated from William M Raines High School, Class of 1990.
He is survived by his loving wife, Arkesha Tookes Gibson, his parents, Joe & Gwendolyn Gibson Jr., Deltona, Florida, his in-laws, Eddie & Laura Tookes, Jacksonville, Florida and many devoted aunts, uncles, sisters and brother in-laws, a host of cousins, life-long friends, and co-workers.
