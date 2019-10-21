|
|
Moore
Joe K. Moore, 82, of Jacksonville Beach, Florida passed away Friday, October 11, 2019. He was born in Okalona, Mississippi on August 13, 1937. Joe graduated from Fletcher High School and earned his bachelors and juris doctor degrees from Florida State University.
Joe had a career as an attorney for his own private law firm. He was a member of the Seminole's Booster Club and a proud US Marine. He had a passion for college football, music, baseball, family and animals.
He is survived by son, Jaye Moore (Rebecca); daughter, Shannon Mailloux (Rick); grandchildren, Marley and Miles Mailloux; brothers, Larry Moore, Mack Moore; and many close nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Ronald Moore.
Committal service with military honors rendered by the US Marine Corps will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019 at H. Warren Smith Cemetery, 1538 North Second Avenue, Jacksonville Beach, Florida.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019