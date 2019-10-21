Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beaches Chapel by Hardage-Giddens
1701 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-2374
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe Moore


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Joe Moore Obituary
Moore
Joe K. Moore, 82, of Jacksonville Beach, Florida passed away Friday, October 11, 2019. He was born in Okalona, Mississippi on August 13, 1937. Joe graduated from Fletcher High School and earned his bachelors and juris doctor degrees from Florida State University.
Joe had a career as an attorney for his own private law firm. He was a member of the Seminole's Booster Club and a proud US Marine. He had a passion for college football, music, baseball, family and animals.
He is survived by son, Jaye Moore (Rebecca); daughter, Shannon Mailloux (Rick); grandchildren, Marley and Miles Mailloux; brothers, Larry Moore, Mack Moore; and many close nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Ronald Moore.
Committal service with military honors rendered by the US Marine Corps will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019 at H. Warren Smith Cemetery, 1538 North Second Avenue, Jacksonville Beach, Florida.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now