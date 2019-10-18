Home

Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home
11801 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
(904) 288-0025
Graveside service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
New Center Cemetery
43rd and Liberty Streets
Jacksonville, FL
Joel Cohen


1958 - 2019
Joel Cohen Obituary
Cohen
Joel Elliott Cohen passed away peacefully in his home at the age of 61 on October 17, 2019.
Joel was born in Philadelphia in 1958 and moved to Jacksonville in 1992 to marry the love of his life, Sharon Siegel Cohen.
His family was the center of his world and his son Martin was his pride and joy.
With a huge smile, Joel told everyone about Martin starting Dental school at the University of Pennsylvania.
Joel attended Boston College, Ryder College and received an MBA from New York University.
Joel is survived by his wife, Sharon and their son Martin, his brother, Stan (Nancy), his in-laws Helen and Eddie Siegel, his sister and brother-in-law Frances (Mike) Schube, his nephew Ryan (Darci) Schube.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Betsy and Martin Cohen.
Joel was employed at Stein Mart as a financial analyst.
Besides his passion for his family, he loved his cars. He liked attending car shows, reading about cars and talking about cars.
In the past year, Joel has become the caregiver for his wife who has been battling ALS. He did it lovingly, with sweetness and encouragement.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to River Garden Hebrew Home, the Jacksonville Jewish Center and the Florida Chapter of ALS.
A graveside funeral will be held with Rabbi Jonathan Lubliner officiating, on Sunday, October 20 at Noon at the New Center Cemetery - 43rd and Liberty Streets, Jacksonville FL. Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
