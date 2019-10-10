|
Appling
Joel Thomas Appling, beloved son, and brother, age 48, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019, in Jacksonville, FL. Joel was born in Corpus Christi, TX and resided in Jacksonville. He is preceded in death by his father, M. Joel Appling. He is survived by his loving family: mom, Karen Appling; sisters, Brenda Chamberlain, Cheryl Cassala (Mike), and Dee Dee Webb (Walt); niece, Madison Webb; nephews, John and Mike Cassala,
Hunter and Parker Webb; grandmother, Mildred Knight; uncle, Samuel Knight (Jean); and many cousins and friends.
He leaves behind countless humorous quotes and stories. A celebration of Joel's life will be held on Sunday, October 13 at 4 p.m. at the Crosswater Hall in Nocatee. Go figure, the one person we need to make this celebration a memorable one is unable to attend! Let's do our best to share those stories and represent him well.
Joel was a lover of four-legged friends (in the most respectful way). In lieu of flowers, memorials in Joel's name may be made to Paws4people.org; www.Jaxhumane.org.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019