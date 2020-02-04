|
John Andrew Beyerle, 83, passed away peacefully on January 24, 2020, under Hospice Care at his home. He was born on February 4, 1936, in Camp Taylor, Louisville, Kentucky to Robert and Helen Allgeier Beyerle. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Robert, Garland, Elmer and Norman, and his sisters Edna Dolt, Jane Gdaniec, and Doris Fitzgerald. He graduated in 1954 from Southern High then joined the United States Marine Corps. Afterward, he attended Bellarmine College, graduating in 1960 with a BA in Biology. He earned a Masters in Education from the University of Louisville in 1959 and a Doctorate in Education from the University of Florida in 1974. In the '60s John taught in Louisville, Uganda in East Africa, and the Red Cloud Indian School in South Dakota. In the summer of 1967, he attended a National Science Foundation Summer Institute at California State College at Long Beach where he met Eloise Spatafora from Florida, and they wed August 30, 1969. They established their permanent home in Jacksonville, Florida. John taught Biology at Raines, Ribault, Paxon and Ed White Senior High Schools and later served as an assistant principal at several middle schools before retiring in 1998. He was a parishioner at Sacred Heart Catholic Church for 50 years where he volunteered to teach religious education classes, served on the Parish Council, was very active in Scouting and the St. Vincent de Paul Society. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and active in the pro-life movement. In addition to his wife, Eloise, he is survived by his children Kathryn Lively (Malcolm), Theresa Browning (James) and Robert Beyerle (Stephanie) and his grandchildren Jack Beyerle, Samantha Beyerle, Geneva Lively and Joshua Browning. He is survived by four sisters in Louisville, Kentucky, Helen Rose Beyerle, Betsy Nickens, Mary Lou Shaw, and Martha Minogue and his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Patricia and Tom McCants from Gainesville, and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to attend a Mass celebrating John's life at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Blanding Blvd. in Jacksonville on Saturday, February 8, at 11 am with a reception immediately following in the Family Life Center. Interment will be at the National Cemetery at a later date. Cremation services were provided by the National Cremation Society. Donations to Sacred Heart Catholic Church can be made in lieu of flowers.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020