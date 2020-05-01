Kirchhoff
John L. Allen Jr. (Skip) passed away April 26, 2020. He was born December 30, 1940 in Savannah, GA and has lived in Jacksonville since 1968.
He graduated from the University of Florida and became a Navy pilot for 5 years. After earning his MBA and CFA he enjoyed a career as an investment manager.
Skip is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Terry, daughter Laurie (Doug) of Jacksonville, son Doug (Kara) of Atlanta, and 5 grandchildren Ryan and Lanie Kirchhoff and Adeline, Portman and Myers Allen. He cherished playing golf and tennis with family and friends at San Jose Country Club for over 40 years, but fishing was his real passion!
He was greatly blessed to be involved at Christian Family Chapel for 30 years. He served as an Elder and facilitator for classes and small groups during these years.
Due to current conditions in our world today, his memorial service, conducted by Pastor Doug Rutt, was for family only. In lieu of flowers, any remembrances could be made to Christian Family Chapel, 10365 St. Augustine Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 1 to May 2, 2020.