John Allen Taylor, 65, of Middleburg, FL passed October 11, 2019.
He was born to Ernest and Mary Jean Taylor on May 4, 1954, in Jacksonville, FL. He attended Paxon High School, served in the Army National Guard and worked for and retired from Teco Energy. Johnny was married to Jeanette "Cotton" (Cothren) Taylor for 47 years and was a member of the 103rd Street Church of God. He loved his church and doing missionary work. Johnny loved playing the guitar and singing, working for the Lord in any way he could with his church. Music was a passion of his all his life.
Johnny was a humble, gentle, PATIENT man, (he was married to "Cotton") he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He held ALL family close to his heart and would be there for anyone at any time for anything.
He will be remembered for the love he had for his family, church, and friends unconditionally. Whether he was going to work, church, or a family event he always went and was always early! He was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Taylor.
Johnny is survived by his wife, Jeanette "Cotton" Taylor; son, John Taylor II (Brandy), granddaughters, Brooke and Kiley Taylor; mother, Mary Jean Taylor; siblings, Mary Sue Swanson (Dennis), Larry Taylor (Debbie), Wanda Duett (Dan), Don Taylor (Melinda) and Ernie Taylor (Tammy); many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, October 14, 2019, at 103rd Street Church of God. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at 103rd Street Church of God with Pastor Curt Rhoden officiating. Burial will follow at Peoria Cemetery.
