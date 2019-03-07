Home

A memorial service for John M Blue who passed away on February 15, 2019 and his wife of 55 years, Pamela J. Blue who passed away on June 1, 2018 will be held on Sat., March 9, 2019 at 10 am at St. John's Catholic Cemetery 900 Oakwood St. Crescent City, FL 32112
John and Pam were loving parents and grandparents who are survived by two sons Michael Blue (Caroline) and Tim Blue 3 grandsons Aaron, Adam and Alex Blue and 1 great grand daughter, Sutton Blue.
Additionally, John is survived by brother James Blue (Nancy) and sister Del Tinsley (Lex). Pam is survived by two sisters Penny Martin and Kimberly Chatterly (Michael).

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 7, 2019
