John Archer
1942 - 2020
Archer
JOHN RANDOLPH ARCHER
July 25, 1942 - September 1, 2020 It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of John Archer, peacefully at home in Jacksonville, Florida. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 53 years, Elizabeth (Betsy) Archer and three children, Susan Archer (Michael Taylor) of Toronto, Michael Archer (Marina Johns) and Gillian Archer, of Jacksonville. John was also the proud grandfather of Alexandra, Robert and Andrew of Toronto and Kathryn, John and Lindsay of Jacksonville. He is survived by his sisters Jane Smith and Linda Shales, of Ontario, Canada. We will remember John as a wise, curious and generous man with a quick sense of humor and an appreciation for music. He was an excellent listener and problem-solver who could fix anything around the house. He loved cycling, gardening and spending time with his family and friends. John was born in North Bay and settled in London, Ontario, where he graduated from Western University and then worked for General Motors in the Diesel/Electro Motive Division for 27 years, including 5 years in Chicago as a Senior Executive. A second career followed at CSX as General Manager of Mechanical Engineering in Jacksonville. After retiring, John started his own company and worked as a consultant for CSX and Florida East Coast Railway. John was also active in the community. In addition to being President of North London Kiwanis, he enjoyed his time as a warden at St. John's the Evangelist Anglican Church and as a leader in Junior Achievement in London, Ontario. John travelled all over the world but most enjoyed spending time at the family cottage that he proudly designed on Pen Lake in Muskoka, ON. John lived a full and rewarding life with family, friends, and professional colleagues who will miss him greatly. We take great comfort in the many wonderful memories we have made with John. If you would like to make a donation in John's memory, please consider the American Heart Association (www.heart.org).
Published in Florida Times-Union from Sep. 3 to Sep. 6, 2020.
