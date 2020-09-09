1/1
John Arthur Jackson
Jackson
John Arthur Jackson, a product of local schools was born on December 5, 1941, and transitioned to glory on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at the age of 78. A dedicated and loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend, he was preceded in death by his mother Wilhelmenia Jackson Jones Wright, stepfather Hill Wright, brother Percy Wright, and grand-daughter Ashleigh Whaley. He leaves to cherish his memory sons John Jackson, Jr. and Louis Green (Darlene); siblings Johnnie Jackson (Ola), Joe Jones (Yvonne), Kenneth Jones (Gwendolyn), Raymond Jones, Robert Wright, Sandra James (Derrick), Dr. Carl Wright, Donald Wright (Joyce), Paula D. Wright, and Sarah Wright Thompson; special friend, Connie Thomas; grandchildren, Sherelle, Latrelle, and John Jackson, III, Brittany Cash, Shawanda, Lawanda, and Louis Green, Jr.; 4 great-grandchildren, and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
John's viewing will be held on Thursday, September 10 from 4 pm – 6 pm at Carthage Chapel Funeral Home at 929 W. Beaver St. The homegoing service will be for limited family only and held on Friday,
September 11, 2020, at 11 am at St. Matthew Baptist Church at 3731 Moncrief Rd.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
