Home

POWERED BY

Services
Corey-Kerlin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Jacksonville
1426 Rowe Avenue
Jacksonville, FL 32208
904-768-2596
Resources
More Obituaries for John Brand
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John B. "Bunk" Brand

Add a Memory
John B. "Bunk" Brand Obituary
Brand
John B. "Bunk" Brand, Jr., 95, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Mr. Brand was born February 18, 1924, to Fannie Maude and John Brand Sr. He was a lifelong resident of Dinsmore, FL, where he mastered the local waterways as an avid fisherman.
He was a veteran of WWII and had retired from the USPS.
Mr. Brand was predeceased by Velma, his wife of 49 years; his parents, a brother, and 2 sisters.
Survivors include his brother, Victor Brand; 3 daughters: Gail Colson, Jenny Grable and Vicky Peterson (Owen); 5 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild, a host of extended family and loving friends.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, July 9, at Dinsmore Baptist Church, with Dr. E. Winson Butler officiating. Interment will follow at Dinsmore Cemetery, with Military Honors. The family will receive friends from 6 – 8 PM Monday, July 8, at Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 1426 Rowe Ave.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 5 to July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now