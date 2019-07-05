|
Brand
John B. "Bunk" Brand, Jr., 95, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Mr. Brand was born February 18, 1924, to Fannie Maude and John Brand Sr. He was a lifelong resident of Dinsmore, FL, where he mastered the local waterways as an avid fisherman.
He was a veteran of WWII and had retired from the USPS.
Mr. Brand was predeceased by Velma, his wife of 49 years; his parents, a brother, and 2 sisters.
Survivors include his brother, Victor Brand; 3 daughters: Gail Colson, Jenny Grable and Vicky Peterson (Owen); 5 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild, a host of extended family and loving friends.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, July 9, at Dinsmore Baptist Church, with Dr. E. Winson Butler officiating. Interment will follow at Dinsmore Cemetery, with Military Honors. The family will receive friends from 6 – 8 PM Monday, July 8, at Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 1426 Rowe Ave.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 5 to July 7, 2019