John Bailey Obituary
Bailey
John Marshall Bailey, age 79, died peacefully on November 15, 2019, at Haven Hospice in Orange Park, FL.
Born July 7, 1940, in Jacksonville, FL, he spent most of his lifetime in Middleburg FL where he raised his family. John proudly served in the Army National Guard and worked for King Edward Cigars and retired after 40 years. John went to be with the Lord to see his wife Margie (Adams) Bailey who he missed dearly for 41 years and is survived by his three daughters Gail Westcott, Penny Rehme, and Cindy Broadwell along with his 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. John will be remembered dearly by all of his family and friends.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
