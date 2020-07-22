Billings
John Sanborn Billings was born in Boston, Massachusetts on January 27, 1931, to Charles Billings and Elizabeth Sanborn. He grew up in Newton, MA and joined the Army during his senior year at Bentley University. He served in Germany in the Army Security Agency and was discharged in 1955. After finishing his schooling, he worked in Providence, RI for Brown and Sharpe Mfg. Co. He migrated, with two friends, to Menlo Park, California and immediately went to work for AMPEX Corporation. He ultimately became VP-CFO of MAST, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hitachi Chemical Corp. from which he retired in 1998.
Upon settling in California, he married Joan Sherwood of Englewood, NJ, and they had two sons, Donald and Bruce, both currently of Dallas, Texas. Joan died suddenly in 1980, and later in his life, he married Cherie, of Fresno, CA. They were happily married for 37 years and living at the Amelia Island Plantation for the last 20 years. They traveled extensively, taking 46 cruises to various parts of the world and played both tennis and golf for many years.
John served as president of Alpine Hills Tennis and Swim Club in California, was Treasurer of the Amelia Island Club MGA for many years, was also Treasurer of AIRPO for 20 years and was a member of the Board of the Jacksonville Symphony for 9 years.
John passed away due to complications from his struggles with cancer on July 20, 2020 and is survived by his wife, Cherie, sons Donald (Robin), Bruce (Dawn), Tony, 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to John's favorite charity, Jacksonville Symphony Memorial Fund, 300 Water Street, Jacksonville, 32202.
