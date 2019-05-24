Brabenec

John J. Brabenec, III, age 74, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2019, in Jacksonville, Florida.

John was born on July 18, 1944, to Faith Mason Brabenec and John Joseph Brabenec, Jr., in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Upon graduation from Chamberlain High School in Tampa, Florida in 1962, John attended the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign on a U.S. Navy scholarship. After graduating from the University of Illinois in 1966, John entered the U.S. Navy Flight Training Program in Pensacola, Florida, ultimately fulfilling his dream of becoming a jet aviator in the United States Navy.

John joined the U.S Navy Atlantic Fleet in 1967, and served his country as an accomplished attack pilot with the VA-83 and the VA-66 Attack Squadrons, both based at NAS Cecil Field in Jacksonville. Throughout his deployments aboard the aircraft carriers USS John F.Kennedy, USS Forrestal, and USS Independence, John truly enjoyed the duty, honor, and adventure of flying A-4 Skyhawk and A-7 Corsair jets.

John completed active military duty in 1977 and joined the U.S. Navy Reserve. At that time, John embarked upon a second career, earning a master's degree in accounting from the University of North Florida and then working as a CPA for the Florida State Auditor General. Upon retiring from both the Navy Reserve and the State Auditor General, John enjoyed his time travelling, visiting family, pursuing hobbies, and fishing along Florida's many waters.

John was known to generously share his time, talents, and resources with others. Indeed, such generosity flowed naturally for John, as it was born of the same sense of duty to others which inspired him to serve in the military. With his characteristic quick wit, keen intelligence, and independent spirit, John lived an interesting and exciting life. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

John is survived by his son, John B. Brabenec; daughter, Susan Brabenec-Page (Derek); and grandchildren, Gwyneth Page and Griffin Page.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10:00 am in Hardage-Giddens, The Oaklawn Chapel and Cemetery, 4801 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32207

In life, John actively supported the needs and journeys of others. In this shared spirit and in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Greater Jacksonville Area USO, for the ongoing support and encouragement of military personnel at home and abroad.

Arrangements by HARDAGE-GIDDENS, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL 4801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32207 (904) 737-7171.

Please Sign the guestbook at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 24 to May 26, 2019