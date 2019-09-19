|
Nelson
John C. Nelson passed away on September 9, 2019. He was born May 28, 1928, to Ruth and Robert Nelson, and was a lifelong resident of Jacksonville, FL. He was predeceased by his parents and brothers Robert, Ralph, Donald and sisters Bess, Nancy and Joanne. As a young man, he became an Eagle Scout and was a member of the Jacksonville Beach American Red Cross Lifesaving Corp.
Following graduation from Andrew Jackson High School, he joined the U.S Navy. He then attended the University of Florida, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Business. He was awarded a Department of Justice Fellowship and earned a Master's Degree in Criminology from the University of California at Berkeley, finishing first in his class.
He began his law enforcement career with the Jacksonville Police Department in 1950 and worked his way through the ranks to retire as Undersheriff in 1987. He then became Chief of Police in Orange Park, Florida in 1989, then Director of Public Safety, retiring in 2002.
He is survived by his wife Delores, a daughter Karen Hill (Justin D.), granddaughter Lori Hill Neves, grandson John Bradford Hill (Allison), great-grandchildren Deborah Neves, Luke Hill, and Evan Hill.
He was a Master Mason, member of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5-30 and a member of St. John's Cathedral.
Memorial services will be held on October 10, 2019, at 11:00 AM at St. John's Cathedral, 256 E. Church Street, Jacksonville Florida, 32202. The Very Reverend Katherine B. (Kate) Moorehead will officiate. The family will receive friends in Taliaferro Hall after the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to St. John's Cathedral.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 19 to Sept. 22, 2019