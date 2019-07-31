|
Falch
John Christopher Falch, 61, died Wednesday, July 24 after a long battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving family. John was born in Coronado, CA, March 21, 1958, into a military family that settled in Jacksonville. His early career saw him working in television, film, and production. John later moved to Manilla, Philippines, married Leonor Reynaldo and pursued a career in acting/photography. John eventually moved to Jakarta, Indonesia and remained there for twenty years before returning home. While in Jakarta, John taught English, hosted a popular radio program "Rush Hour" and worked in television and other media. His most recent work was a book he published titled "The Yellow Bar." John would say his greatest love was his large family followed closely by his friends. He is survived by Leonor Reynaldo-Falch, his mother Helen Falch, sisters Tracy Gregg, Michelle Walker (Robert), Allison Falch-Wagner (Dana) and Julie Avinger. A mass will be held on August 24, at 10:00 AM in St. Joseph's Historic Old Church at 4214 Loretto Rd in Jacksonville
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 31 to Aug. 4, 2019