Morgan
John (Jack) Clifford Morgan was born on August 22, 1930, and went to be with the Lord, January 11, 2020. Jack was preceded in death by the love of his life and wife of fifty-nine years, JoAnn Carter Morgan.
Jack leaves behind two daughters, Diane Key (Skeeter) and Joni Scott (Mike); three grandchildren, Tyler Key (Lindsay), Amy Key Lazovvik (Aaron) and Morgan Scott; five great-grandchildren, Hayden, Logan, Rosie, Carter, and Caleb; Two step-grandchildren, Robbie Scott(Jen) and Renee Burke(Evan) and their children.
Navy Chief John Morgan served his country for twenty years. After retiring at the age of 37 he was in management for Morrison cafeterias, Jacksonville Zoo and Baptist Hospital. He enjoyed being a member of the Masons and coordinating events at Murray Hill Baptist Church where he and JoAnn worked with special events and the clothes closet.
Funeral services for John will be held 11 AM Friday, January 17, 2020, at Murray Hill Baptist Church, 4300 Post Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 AM-11 AM at the church. Arrangements by JACKSONVILLE MEMORY GARDENS FUNERAL HOME, 111 Blanding Blvd, Orange Park, FL.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ALS foundation, St Jude or Murray Hill Baptist Church.
The family sends special thanks to caregivers at Silver Creek and Bailey Hospice.
