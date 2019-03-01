BACKHERMS

On Saturday, February 23, 2019 John Coburn Backherms (Pops) passed away at age 77 surrounded by loving family and friends.

Pops was born on July 30, 1941 in Louisville, KY. He was a decorated U.S. Army Combat Veteran. Pops is survived by Cathe Backherms and their three beloved sons, John C. Backherms II (Cole) and his wife Nicole and their sons John C. Backherms III (Tre) and Bryce M. Backherms; Aaron S. Backherms, his son, best friend, and constant caretaker during the twilight of Pops' life; and Michael D. Backherms and his wife Courtney. Pops is also survived by many other extended family members and friends.

There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, March 9th, 2019 from 12:00pm until 6:00pm at 10315 Autumn Valley Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32257.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Pops' memory may be made to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs at: https://www.volunteer.va.gov/apps/VolunteerNow/