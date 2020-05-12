Or Copy this URL to Share

Share John's life story with friends and family

Share John's life story with friends and family



On Sunday, May 3, 2020, John D. Auldridge II, a loving husband, and father, passed away at the age of 58. Born in Chicago, Illinois, he was the only child of the late John and Helen Lorene Auldridge. He received his bachelor's degree from Wheaton College in Illinois and served as an officer in the US Army for a number of years. He later joined Ernst and Young LLP, where he became a Partner and traveled extensively throughout the US and had several overseas assignments. Upon moving to Florida, he coached boys' soccer at Bishop Kenny High School for a few years, receiving great satisfaction from mentoring the young men. He is survived by his spouse, Stephanie, and their daughter, Kathryn, and son-in-law, Patrick, and many other family members and friends.

A private graveside ceremony will be held, with a memorial Mass to occur at a later date. To share a memory or to leave a message of condolences with the family, please visit

Please Sign the Guestbook @

AuldridgeOn Sunday, May 3, 2020, John D. Auldridge II, a loving husband, and father, passed away at the age of 58. Born in Chicago, Illinois, he was the only child of the late John and Helen Lorene Auldridge. He received his bachelor's degree from Wheaton College in Illinois and served as an officer in the US Army for a number of years. He later joined Ernst and Young LLP, where he became a Partner and traveled extensively throughout the US and had several overseas assignments. Upon moving to Florida, he coached boys' soccer at Bishop Kenny High School for a few years, receiving great satisfaction from mentoring the young men. He is survived by his spouse, Stephanie, and their daughter, Kathryn, and son-in-law, Patrick, and many other family members and friends.A private graveside ceremony will be held, with a memorial Mass to occur at a later date. To share a memory or to leave a message of condolences with the family, please visit www.WoodlawnNorfolk.com Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store