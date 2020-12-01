1/1
John Danese
1939 - 2020
Danese
John "Sonny" Danese, 81, passed away from this life on Sunday, November 29, 2020 in his home with family by his side. He was born June 30, 1939 in Jacksonville, FL. He was a lifelong resident of the Mandarin-Loretto area. He was the son of Louis Sr. and Uldene Danese. He is survived by his brothers Louis Jr. Danese, Roland (Brenda) Danese, Michael (Sarah) Danese; sisters Mary Lou Dvoroznak, Harriet (Ronnie) Braasch, Ursula (Dave) Wold and numerous nieces & nephews. He worked at the shipyard for over 15 years, when friend I.B. Whitaker and he started W&D Ship Deck Work in 1980 and continued work for 25 years before his retirement in 2005. During that time he and his brother Roland were licensed alligator control agents for the state of FL, removing nuisance alligators for over 10 years. Sonny also served in the military where he was stationed in Germany. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Pallbearers will be Kenneth Danese, Joey Danese, Josh Danese, Pete Dvoroznak, Bobby Dvoroznak, Trey Tomlinson, Shorty Dukes and Howard Stalls. The family will receive family and friends for a celebration of life at Naugle Funeral Home (1203 Hendricks Ave. Jax,FL 32207) on Thursday, December 3rd, 2020 from 6:00pm-7:00pm with a Rosary Prayer Service to follow from 7:00pm-8:00pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, December 4th, 2020 at St. Joseph's historic Church in Loretto (4124 Loretto Rd. Jax,FL 32223) at 10am, Father Mike Williams as celebrant. Interment will follow at the St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Mandarin in memory of Sonny Danese.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Naugle Funeral Home
DEC
3
Rosary
07:00 - 08:00 PM
Naugle Funeral Home
DEC
4
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's historic Church in Loretto
Funeral services provided by
Naugle Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1203 Hendricks Ave.
Jacksonville, FL 32207
(904) 396-1611
