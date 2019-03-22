|
CAMPBELL
John David Campbell born 7/2/32 to Edith and Richard Campbell in Baltimore, Maryland where he leaves a large extended family. He transitioned to peace and eternal rest at McGraw Center Hospice on 3/16/19. His passing was peaceful and had time with family to complete final wishes. He leaves his wife of 54 years Maureen; daughter, Brenda (Rodney) and grandson, Kyle Jewell. Funeral will be at a later date in Baltimore.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 22, 2019