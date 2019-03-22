Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neptune Society - Jacksonville
3928 Baymeadows Suite 108
Jacksonville, FL 32217
(904) 733-4510
For more information about
John Campbell
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for John Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John David Campbell

Obituary Condolences

John David Campbell Obituary
CAMPBELL
John David Campbell born 7/2/32 to Edith and Richard Campbell in Baltimore, Maryland where he leaves a large extended family. He transitioned to peace and eternal rest at McGraw Center Hospice on 3/16/19. His passing was peaceful and had time with family to complete final wishes. He leaves his wife of 54 years Maureen; daughter, Brenda (Rodney) and grandson, Kyle Jewell. Funeral will be at a later date in Baltimore.
Arrangements by: Neptune Society-Jacksonville (904) 733-4510.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now