John E. Tucker- His journey began in Portsmouth, Virginia on November 12, 1948. He was the first son of Dolores and Chester Tucker. The Navy moved the family to Jacksonville, where he planted his roots. He made a lifetime of memories filled with fishing, hunting, and traveling. He leaves behind: the love of his life and wife, Lisa; his 3 children, James (Melissa), Katie (Johnathan), and John; his grandchildren, Trinity, Jaelyn, Tyler, Isabelle, Trenton, Dylan, and Parson; as well as two brothers, Doug and Keith. John served the community for 32 years with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and served our country for 4 years in Iraq and Afghanistan. He was a proud member of the Masons Solomon Lodge #20, Scottish Rite and Shriners. John is welcomed to heaven by his parents, his brother, Ricky, and his son, Johnny.
Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 11:00 am
at North Jax Baptist Church, 8531 N. Main St.
