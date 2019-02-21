BRUNSON

Mr. John Elkin Brunson (92) also affectionally known as "Pop" to some was native of Jacksonville, Florida was born on December 30, 1926. He entered into rest on Sunday, February 17, 2019. He was a longtime member of Greater Payne Chapel AME. Mr. Brunson retired from BP Oil Company after serving 35 years of service. He served in the United States Marine during World War II.



He leaves to cherish his memories, his children, Yvonne Alexander (Ernest), Johnetta Semper, Suzette Brunson, Gregory Williams, Sharon Grant (Aubrey), Yvonne Williams, Cue Sampson (Wanda), Chavella Andrews and Queen Seymore; 23 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many sorrowing.



Homegoing Service will be held 2:00pm, Sat., Feb. 23 at the Greater Payne AME Church, 1230 Claudia Spencer St., Rev. Dr. Melvin Kennerly, Pastor. Mr. Brunson will rest for loved ones and friends on Fri., Feb. 22 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at the Northside Chapel and Sat., from 11:00am until the hour of service at the church. Interment will be in the Evergreen Cemetery.