Frank
John Frank Sr., 95, passed away on Fri., June 26, surrounded by family. He was predeceased by his wife of 68 years, Helen, in 2016. The two moved from New York in 1987 and retired in Beverly Hills, Fl. Since Helen's passing, he lived with family in St. John's.
John was the patriarch of a large extended family and survivor of D-Day in World War II, the last of his generation in a family that will miss him dearly. He is survived by six children: John (Patricia), Arlene (Bill Geiler), Karen (Jeff Fugelsang), Lorraine (Joe Burwick), Christopher (Kenny Kietzman), and Marianne (Joe Lamagese); 14 grandchildren: David (Jennifer), Elizabeth, Eric (Katie), Timothy (Ashley), Kerry (Darius Samerotte), Bill, Laura (James Catrone), Sarah, Edward (Eileen), Jeffrey, Matthew, Cassandra, Lauren, and Emily; and 9 great-grandchildren: Quenton, Dylan, Laura, Madison, Dante, Addison, Helen, baby John and soon-to-arrive baby Charlie Mae, and nephews and nieces in New York, California, Delaware, Virginia and Florida.
He was born in Brooklyn, NY on April 4, 1925, the second child of Catherine (Behrman) and Franz Frank. He was predeceased by his sister Anna (Balzer). He married Helen on May 1, 1948, and raised the Frank family in Farmingdale, NY. He was a meatcutter by trade, active in union leadership, a fan of the Brooklyn Dodgers, an avid fisherman and hunter, and loved to play the harmonica.
After moving to Florida., John and Helen lived an active retirement among many friends associated with Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Beverly Hills, the VFW, the Fishing Club, Knights of Columbus, and other community organizations. He volunteered for Citrus Hospice and was a "galloneer" blood donor many times over.
After moving to Jacksonville, he attained notoriety as one of a handful of World War II D-Day survivors and was honored in a number of veterans events hosted by the Univ. of North Florida, the City of Jacksonville, and the Fla Dept of Veterans Affairs. In his last year, he was featured in several TV newscasts commemorating the 75th anniversary of DDay and was a guest speaker at area High Schools. Every day he called out for the love of his life, Helen, till the day he died. He is with her now, finally at peace with her in God's loving embrace.
The wake is Thurs, July 2, from 5:30-7:30 pm at Fero's funeral home in Beverly Hills, FL, follows by a mass of Christian burial at 9:45 am, on Friday, July 3rd, at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Fero Memorial Gardens in Beverly Hills. Services are limited to immediate family and face masks are required. Flowers can be arranged through Flower Time at 352-527-1111. Memorial donations may be sent to a charity of choice.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.