John Felix Moson, 93, passed away peacefully, on September 4, 2019, in Jacksonville, FL. Born in Yonkers, NY, on Nov. 16, 1925, to John and Cecelia Moson. John was a World War ll Army Veteran. After the war, he worked for the US Postal Service in NYC. He had a long 36-year career at Citicorp. John married the love of his life, Madlen Straka, June 1, 1952. Together, they made their home in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx before moving to Haverstraw, NY in 1964. There they raised their children before retiring to Jacksonville in 1994. John was a beloved husband, father, grandpa, great-grandpa, uncle, and friend. He loved his family, dancing with his wife, singing to Sinatra, playing any type of Lottery ticket and daily number. He was a longtime parishioner of St. Peter's Church in Haverstraw then Resurrection Church in Jacksonville. He was an Honorary Life Knight with Knights of Columbus Council #581 of Haverstraw. John leaves behind a loving family that will miss his smiling face and his immense love for them. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Madlen of Jacksonville, his sons Ronald (Judy) Moson of West Haverstraw, NY, Richard (Eileen) Moson of Valley Cottage, NY, and daughter Susan (Louis) Kletecka of Jacksonville. His grandchildren Jeffrey (Geena), Timothy (Dana), Erika, Gregory, Richard and Tyler Moson. Michael, Erik (Jessica), and Dana Kletecka. Great-grandchildren Madelyn and Cameron Moson and Benjamin Kletecka. Nephew Robert Moson. John was predeceased by his parents, his brothers, Ben (Ada), Frank (Peggy) Nat, grandson Ryan Moson and niece Janet Moson.
Johnny would always say, "Never say goodbye, just say, see you later." See you later Johnny, may you rest in peace.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019