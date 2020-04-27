|
John G Lane Jr MD FAAP January 27 1922-March 31 2020 John practiced pediatric medicine both private and for the public health Dept's for a total of 54 years in both Duval and St. John's counties. On the board of both Memorial Hospital where he was a founding member and Baptist where he was Chairman of the Board of Pediatrics 1/1/64-12/31/69. Dr Lane loved the children in his practice. They would often recognize him in public. He also volunteered at the St Augustine jail under the Epic program at the request of Sheriff Shoar to aid the men to better themselves. He would also see them in public after they had a job with new responsibilities. Thanking him. He was so happy he could help. He wore his WW2 hat proudly in his later years and told people about the work he did on the Navy Hellcat before he took the V12 test to go to Medical school. But his favorite plane and the one he was known for in the RC clubs, was the f4d sky-ray. He must have built 25 models of the sky-ray alone over his lifetime. His children, grandchildren, and great grand children love him dearly and will miss his big smile jokes and great advice. But we know Dad and Our Mom Virginia are dancing at heaven's door. Their love story began at George Washington University where Dad graduated Medical school and Mom was a Cadet Nurse at the George Washington teaching hospital. He is survived by children Cynthia Lane, Julianna (Jeffrey) Otto, John Jeffrey (Barbara) Lane, and Mary C. Lane, grandchildren Annie (Sean) Doyle, Cherish Evans, and Brayte Singletary, great-grandchildren Liam, Ruaidhri, and Eilish Doyle, and his good friend Calvin Wollitz. In consideration of current circumstances, John's memorial will be held at a later date yet to be determined.
