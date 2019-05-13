Gagnon

John Gagnon passed away peacefully at the age of 28 on May 7, 2019 in Clearwater, Florida.

John proudly served our country in the U.S. Coast Guard and was honorably discharged after 6 years of service. He was an honor graduate of USF, majoring in Physical Therapy. He thrived on helping people overcome their physical limitations and helping others.

He is survived by his father, Greg Gagnon; mother, Hye Young Park; sister, Jesica Gagnon and beloved girlfriend, Kristin Shambaugh.

When we think of John we remember his kind, loving, and compassionate nature and his delightful sense of humor. He was a wonderful young man and will be dearly missed by all.

Family and friends are invited to a gathering at Quinn Shalz Family Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. to 12 noon, on Thursday, May 16, 2019. A Memorial Mass will follow at 1:00 p.m. in St. Paul's Catholic Church of Jacksonville Beach with Reverend William Kelly as Celebrant.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's & Dementia Research Foundation at www.alzheimersresearchfoundation.com/make-a-donation/ or you can donate some of your helpful time and support at Golf Shores Care Center where John worked. (www.gulfshorecc.com) 6767 86th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL 33782.

