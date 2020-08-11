1/1
John Gibson
Gibson
Mr. John Allen Gibson Jr. was born on August 7, 1944, and passed on August 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, John A. Gibson Sr. and Gertrude Roberts. He was a Jacksonville, FL native and was a member of St. Matthews A.M.E. Church/New Mt. Moriah A.M.E. Church. He serviced his church through the bus ministry, steward board, usher board, choir, and as a class leader.
John is survived by his loving wife of over 46 years of companionship: Yvonne Gibson; his loving sisters: Annie Gibson Green (Michael), Delphine Fenderson (William), Mildred Hagans (Al); Children: Revlon Lewis (Terry), Deborah Pitchford (John), Marilyn Sanders, Carolyn Gailliard (Lawrence), Eddie Sanders (Rosa), Gayle Drummer, Floyd Gibson, Marcel Gibson, Yolanda Gibson Carlisle (Antonio); fourteen grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; three godchildren; In addition, Uncle Perty Gibson, Best Friend/Brother The Late John McHellen, nephews, nieces, and a host of friends and love ones.
Funeral Services will be at 11:00 am Friday, August 14, 2020, at St. Matthews Baptist Church, 3731 Moncrief Road, Jacksonville, FL 32209. Due to concerns about the Coronavirus, Face Mask and social distancing will be required. There will be limited seating. Live stream of the service will be available at James Graham Mortuary Facebook page. Interment in Jacksonville National Cemetery. Arrangements by: JAMES GRAHAM MORTUARY. INC 3631 Moncrief Road.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
James Graham Mortuary
3631 Moncrief Road
Jacksonville, FL 32209-3926
(904) 766-0436
