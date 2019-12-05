Home

John Glover


1936 - 2019
John Glover Obituary
Glover
John E. Glover, 83, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 22, 2019. He was born March 5, 1936, in Jacksonville, Florida, to Iva and Ethel Glover. John was a master electrician, he owned and operated Glover Electric and All South Electric. John was a beloved father, grandfather and friend. John is survived by his brother Iva L Glover Jr, his 4 children, Gene Alan Glover (Sandra), Lisa Renee Glover, Michelle Diane Hughes (Christopher) and Melissa Donnell Moser (Christopher) and his 2 grandchildren Matthias Gene Glover (Brittany) and Megan Donnell Moser. He is preceded in death by his father Iva L Glover Sr, his mother Ethel Rowe Glover, and sister Wilma Lindsey. The family would like to invite anyone who has been touched by John's life to join us for graveside services on December 16 at 10:30AM at Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park, 7242 Normandy Blvd, Jacksonville, Florida. Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home is proud to serve the family.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019
