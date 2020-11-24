1/1
John Goewey Bungert
1927 - 2020
Bungert
Our beloved John Goewey Bungert, 93, departed this life on Thursday, November 5, 2020. He was born on November 28, 1927, in South Bend, Indiana. John was graduated from The Phillips Exeter Academy and Kalamazoo College. He also spent time serving our country in the United States Navy. He married the love of his life, Donna McElhenie on June 15, 1957. John enjoyed sailing, golf, and spending time with his family. He especially adored attending his children's sporting events – he never missed a game and was given the name "Zip" by his family and friends-such a fun name for a fun, kind, good guy! John is survived by wife of 63 years, Donna Bungert, of St. Petersburg, Florida, son David Bungert, of Redington Shores, Florida, daughter and husband, Susan and Jeff Lindsey, of Dallas, Texas, grandchildren, Austin Bungert, of Ketchum, Idaho, and Samuel Lindsey, of Dallas, Texas. He truly loved and was incredibly proud of his grandchildren! John is preceded in death by his parents, Ruth and William Dudley Bungert, and his brother, William Charles Bungert. Final disposition will be conducted at sea aboard a deployed United States Naval Vessel. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 2020.
