John Alfred Goins, 82, passed away peacefully July 4, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL. John was a Jacksonville native, born on January 22, 1937 at St. Luke's Hospital to the late Coleman and Dolores Goins.

John was a retired service manager for Matheny Imports, Inc. and worked as a golf ranger at Hidden Hills Golf and Country club during his retirement. John was an avid golfer himself as well as a pool shark. His hobbies included remote control planes, go cart racing, and cars. John enjoyed a good party with family and friends and could be found casting smiles with his dry wit and sense of humor.

John is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Katherine Skinner Goins; daughter, Deb (Joseph) Nemeth; grandson, Josh Nemeth; granddaughter, Ashley (Greg) Granstad; great grandchildren, Layla, Coast and Mable.

A celebration of life will be held later by the family of Mr. Goins.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Community Hospice. Please visit our online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home…

