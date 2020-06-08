Gore
John James Gore, 88, of Jacksonville, FL, went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at his residence. He was born in his childhood home in Tabor City, NC on June 6, 1931. Mr. Gore married his soul mate Flora Belle Gore on June 28, 1953, in Tabor City, NC at Old Zion Methodist Church. They had lived in Jacksonville since 1959. He was the son of the late Roland Roundtree "Buck" Gore and Susan Frances Long Gore. Mr. Gore was a beloved husband, dad, brother, uncle, grandpa and Pa John. He attended Guideway School in Tabor City as well as Armstrong Community College in Columbia, SC where he earned a degree in Business Administration. In 1950, Mr. Gore joined the U.S. Air Force, retiring in 1961. He then joined the Florida Air National Guard retiring in 1985. It was during this time that Mr. & Mrs. Gore opened a plant nursery in 1978. Mr. Gore was a board member of The Florida Farm Bureau, Dinsmore United Methodist Church and The First Church of the Nazarene. He attended both The Church of the Nazarene and Dinsmore Methodist Church where he taught Sunday School. Mr. Gore loved to sing. His favorite hymn was Blessed Assurance Jesus is Mine. His favorite Bible verse, and one that he lived by, was Romans 8:28 "And we know that all things work together for the good of them that love the Lord". Mr. Gore was predeceased by his beautiful wife of 63 years, Flora Belle; two brothers, Owen Andrews and Tom Gore; three sisters, Carrie Gore, Mary Carlisle and Myrtle Long. He is survived by son, Johnny and his wife, Chery; grandchildren, Joshua (Stepheny) and Carissa; his favorite companion, his cat, Blue, all of Jacksonville; a very special niece, Sylvia (Duane) Harrelson, their daughter, Amanda (Tommy) Templeton; great-niece and nephew, Savannah and Jacob, all of Statesville, NC.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, at The Isaac Gore Cemetery in Tabor City. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Mr. Gore's name to Bethel United Methodist Church, c/o Elizabeth McLain, 9278 Checkerberry Square, Calabash, NC, 28467. Arrangements under the care of Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 1426 Rowe Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32208, (904) 768-2596.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.