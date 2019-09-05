|
Rose
John Gregory "Greg" Rose, 52, of Palatka, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, in Palatka following an extended illness. Greg is survived by his wife of 13 years, Teresa Rose of Carraway, his mother and step-father, Barbara Cook Combs (Allen) of Lakeland, FL, his father and step-mother, Richard Rose (Betty) of Jacksonville, 3 step-children, a brother, Eric Scott Rose (Kelly), 2 step-brothers, Richard P. Ferry, Jr. (Elisha) of Jacksonville and Timothy Combs of Stuart, 2 step-grandchildren, 2 aunts and 2 nephews, Steven Rose and Travis Rose.
Memorial services celebrating Greg's life will be at 3:00 P.M. Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Johnson-Overturf Chapel in Palatka with Rev. Jeff Smith officiating.
The family requests memorial donations be sent to Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center, 6400 St. Johns Ave., Palatka, FL 32177.
Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at Greg's Book of Memories page at www.johnsonoverturffunerals.com.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019