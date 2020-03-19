|
GRIFFIN
John (Jack) Daniel Griffin passed away in the early hours of Sunday, March 15, 2020. They say he came from the greatest generation—and he taught us why.
Jack was a child of the Depression, but it only drove him to succeed. He shared his success without hesitation and always matched his generosity with an endless sense of humor.
He always tried his hardest, giving 100%. It brought him awards and accolades: valedictorian, All-American track star, Bengal Bout champion, WWII Navy pilot. He fought hard, right up until the end.
Born in 1926 in Brooklyn NY, he graduated from Notre Dame in 1950 and supported the Irish all his life. He married Marjorie in South Bend, Indiana, and went on to live a life of adventure, moving many times around the world before retiring to Ponte Vedra Beach 30 years ago.
He is survived by his wife Marjorie of 70 years; sons, Jack (Patricia) and Jim (Lora); daughter, Patricia (Chris); five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He predeceased by his son Timothy.
Jack will be laid to rest at Our Lady Star of the Sea Columbarium. A celebration memorial is to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Mayo Clinic Outpatient Dialysis Unit in memory of John Griffin, Mayo Clinic Florida, Department of Development, 4500 San Pablo Road S., Jacksonville, FL 32224.
Please visit the online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020