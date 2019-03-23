HIXON

John "Skip" Hall Hixon entered into eternal life on March 19, 2019. John was born in Lake City, FL on December 23, 1929 the son of the late Sarah George Hall (Hixon) Simpson of Jacksonville. He is preceded in death by his brother George C. "Tim" Hixon (Karen) of San Antonio, Texas. He attended The Bolles School and the University of Virginia. He was a KA member and graduated UVA with a BA degree. He was a lifelong member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church. John was in the lumber business for over 30 years and resided primarily in Jacksonville, but his heart and much of his time was spent at his country home outside of Ft. White, Florida. He raised beef cattle, horses, and hunting dogs. He was a lifelong hunter, golfer, member of TCC, Gator Fan and most importantly a dedicated family man. John leaves behind his wife of 46 years, Elaine Hixon, his daughter Frances Bryan Chapman (Dennis) of Comer, Georgia, stepson John Roberts Phillips, Jr., son Stephen Hall Hixon (Meg), daughter Sarah Elizabeth Dunn (Laurence) all of Jacksonville and his grandchildren Faye Hannah Chapman Bugg (Chandler), Frances Helen Chapman, Grayson Hunter Hixon, Hall Joseph Hixon, Mary Caroline Dunn, Henry Dudley Dunn and Sarah George Dunn. He is also survived by two of his brothers Joseph M. Hixon (Renate) of Ponte Vedra and Bryan M. Simpson, Jr. (Page) of Jacksonville, as well as the many nieces, grand-nieces, nephews and grand-nephews.

In lieu of flowers "Skippy's" memory donations may be made to Community Hospice, Saint Mark's Episcopal Church or another .

There will be a memorial at Saint Mark's Episcopal Church at 4129 Oxford Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32210 on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 11 am. A private family burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery.

