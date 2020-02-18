|
|
Hamer
Hamer – John Francis Hamer, age 94, of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on February 12, 2020 at Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville, Florida. John was born on March 31, 1925 in New York City to the late Russell Hamer and Marie Hamer. He was raised in New York and joined the United States Army Air Corps to proudly serve our country for 5 years stationed in China and Burma during World War II. Following his honorable discharge from the military, John furthered his education at Virginia Tech University where he earned his Civil Engineering degree. John enjoyed his longtime career as an Engineer, but also enjoyed, traveling, reading, sailing, and photography. He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife of 51 years, Helen Hamer; and his brother, Joseph Hamer.
John is survived by his loving son, John (Patricia) Hamer of Mill Valley, CA and his two grandchildren, Luke and Sasha Hamer.
A Celebration of John's Life will be held at a later date. The arrangements are under the care and direction of V. TODD FERREIRA FUNERAL SERVICES at Beaches Memorial Park, 1500 Main Street, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233. 904-249-1166.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020