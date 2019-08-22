|
Hanlon
John Francis Hanlon passed away peacefully at his home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida on Monday, August 19th, 2019 following a brief illness, surrounded by his loving children. John was born in New York City, and was predeceased by his beloved wife of nearly sixty years, Marie McDonagh Hanlon. John enjoyed a long career at the New York Daily News, retiring as Production Manager. John and Marie are survived by their six children and twelve grandchildren and, of course, his beloved dog, Harpo. John loved his family very dearly, and was most happy when everyone was together, laughing and playing music. He was a wonderful man, widely known and adored, and will be greatly missed by his loved ones and his community.
A Funeral Mass in celebration of John's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 26th, 2019 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home…
