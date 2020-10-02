Harrell
John Haward Harrell passed away on September 30, 2020, at the age of 90.
John was born on February 28, 1930, in St. Marks, Florida. He is preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Leona Harrell; his parents, Annie Mae and John Haward Harrell Sr. and a grandson, Jim Luke West. John is survived by his four children John H. Harrell III (Diana) of Jacksonville, FL, Patricia H. West (James) of Brunswick, GA, Ronald L. Harrell (Maria) of Jacksonville, FL & William S. Harrell (Tracy) of Jacksonville, FL. He was the proud grandfather of eight grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and uncle to several nieces & nephews. John graduated from St. Marks High School and shortly after joined the U.S. Air Force where he had a distinguished military career; earning several medals and citations for his accomplishments. He retired April 1, 1969 after serving twenty years at SAC headquarters at various bases. John and his family moved to Jacksonville and he started a new career with the Civil Service at Cecil Naval Air Station until his second retirement. John was a member of the Franklin Street Baptist Church. He loved the Lord and would often quote two of his favorite scriptures, the 23rd Psalm and John 3:16 to anyone visiting.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020, in the chapel of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4140 University Blvd., S., with Rev. Troy Sheppard & Dr. Terry Gore officiating. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the funeral. Interment, with Military Honors, will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.
