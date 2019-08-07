Home

Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Evergreen Baptist Church
1100 Logan Street
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Evergreen Baptist Church
1100 Logan Street
John Henry Fountain Obituary
Fountain
The funeral service for John Henry Fountain will be held 11 AM, Saturday, August 10th, 2019 at the Evergreen Baptist Church 1100 Logan Street. The visitation will be 5 - 7 PM, Friday, August 9th, 2019 at the Evergreen Baptist Church. Interment in Edgewood Cemetery. Please sign the family guest book and view the video tribute @ www.tswarden.com. Arrangements in care of
Tyrone S. Warden, FDIC, 4315 N. Main St., 765-1234
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019
