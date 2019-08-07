|
|
Fountain
The funeral service for John Henry Fountain will be held 11 AM, Saturday, August 10th, 2019 at the Evergreen Baptist Church 1100 Logan Street. The visitation will be 5 - 7 PM, Friday, August 9th, 2019 at the Evergreen Baptist Church. Interment in Edgewood Cemetery. Please sign the family guest book and view the video tribute @ www.tswarden.com. Arrangements in care of
Tyrone S. Warden, FDIC, 4315 N. Main St., 765-1234
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019