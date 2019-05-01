Home

Q.L. Douglas Funeral Home
2403 Edison Avenue
Jacksonville, FL 32204
904-683-3044
Mr. John H. Morgan, a resident of Jax, FL passed away on Apr. 27, 2019. He was a member of Faust Temple COGIC, 3328 Moncrief Rd. His wife Mary Morgan preceded him in death. He is survived by children, Kathy Henderson (Darryl), Wayne Morgan(Pattie), Rosa D. Howard, Marvin Dennard (Nellie), Riley Dennard (Shirley), Melanese D. Way (Major), Brenda Dennard, Anthony Dennard, Michael Dennard, Larry Dennard (Fannie); brothers; Bill Morgan, Milton Morgan(Pearl); sisters, Flora Spense, Angelean Crumbley, Carrie Fulton (Lewis); sister-in-law, Rosa Lee Weaver; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. Funeral service will be held on Sat. May 4, 2019, at 11 AM at his church. Mr. Morgan's remains will rest for visitation of family and friends on Fri., May 3, 2019, from 5-8PM at the MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q.L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Ave.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 1 to May 2, 2019
