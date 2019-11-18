|
Smith
John Henry Smith, Sr., 84, of Jacksonville FL, passed away at his home on Thursday, November 14, 2019. John served the citizens of Jacksonville as a Police Officer for 38 years and served in the U.S. Army Reserves for 28 years. John is survived by his loving wife, Shirley K. Smith, sister-in-law Linda Smith, sisters Ruth Whitney (George), Catherine Joseph, and brother George Smith (Liz), sinter-in-laws Linda Ray, and Zina Skinner (Gary), daughter Alice Morris (Ross), sons Gordon Smith (Norma) and Richard Smith (Wendy), step-daughter Laura Ward (Andy).
Grandchildren include Janell Stevenson (Ben), Jacob Smith (Erin), Jennifer Graham, Charles Smith (Heather), Brooke Smith, Dustin Smith, April Bertke (John), and Timothy Morris. Several stepchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. John was preceded in death by his first wife June Theresa Horton, brother Forney Smith, and his son John H. Smith, Jr.
After retirement, John stayed very busy serving his church and traveling. He traveled extensively in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia with family and friends. John was very giving and loved helping people. They looked to him for his wisdom and sound counsel and he touched the lives of so many. Services will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 11:00 am with a viewing at 10:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 798 N. Chaffee Rd.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019