John Woodrow Herring, age 90, of Jacksonville, FL, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020. John was born in Valdosta, Georgia on January 11, 1930 to Hansford Allen Herring and Nettie Dasher Herring. He attended Lake Park School before moving to Jacksonville. John was a three sport athlete and graduated from Robert E. Lee High School, Class of 1948. After graduation, he served and played baseball in the United States Air Force until he was honorably discharged. He continued his love of baseball by coaching youth leagues through the years. Upon leaving the Air Force, he joined the family manufacturing business of Riverside Mattress Company.
John was married to Jacqueline Douglas Herring on August 8, 1953. John and his wife enjoyed attending the University of Florida Gator football home games and especially traveling to the out of town games with a special travel group of Gator friends. He also enjoyed attending the Jacksonville Jaguar games.
John was a very friendly, easy going man with a great sense of humor…a true people person. He enjoyed bringing a smile and a laugh to everyone he met. With his outgoing personality, he made many friends over the years.
His greatest joy was spending time with his wife of 66 years and having his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren all around him.
John is survived by his wife Jacqueline Douglas Herring; daughter Janie West (Gary); son Doug Herring (Lila); grandchildren Hollie Long (Skip), Heather French (Russ), Hannah Whitaker (Jake), Jonathon Herring and Ansley Herring; great-grandchildren Eli Long, Cale Long, Perry Long, Lainey French, Remy French, Emalyn Whitaker, Maebry Whitaker and Crew Whitaker and niece Shelly Cain (Gordon). He is preceded in death by his sister Dorothy Gill.
No matter who knew him, whether it was as John, Sonny Boy, Brother, Daddy, Papa John or Poppy, he served as a great role model to all. Sunday's he and his wife attended Christian Family Chapel, as his health permitted.
Private graveside services were held at Riverside Memorial Park.
