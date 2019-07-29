Home

Fraser Funeral Home
8168 Normandy Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32221-6649
(904) 781-4314
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Fraser Funeral Home
8168 Normandy Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32221-6649
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Fraser Funeral Home
8168 Normandy Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32221-6649
View Map
John Higginbotham


1938 - 2019
John Higginbotham Obituary
Higginbotham
John Lewis Higginbotham of Jacksonville, Florida passed away peacefully in his home on the evening of July 26th at the age of 81 with Noma, his wife of 61 years, at his side.
John was born in Baldwin, Florida on June 1st, 1938 to Harley and Beatrice (Cain) Higginbotham. While attending Baldwin Middle Senior High School John met the love of his life, Noma Hurst. He served with the Duval County Road Patrol and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office for 31 years. John was a member of Normandy Baptist Temple.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother, brother Sonny Higginbotham, and sisters Judy Padgett and Joyce Spell. He is survived by his wife Noma, children Joey (Lynn) Higginbotham, Dawna Higginbotham, John (Simonne) Higginbotham, 8 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, brother Edward Higginbotham, sister Hazel Sellers, and many nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be held Wednesday, July 31 from 10-11 am at Fraser Funeral Home at 8168 Normandy Blvd. Services will follow at 11 am. Interment will be at Brandy Branch Cemetery at 1906 Brandy Branch Church Place,
Bryceville, FL.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 29 to July 30, 2019
