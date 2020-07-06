1/1
John Hitzges
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hitzges
John Lee Hitzges passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 in Jacksonville, FL. John was born in Buffalo, NY. He attended Annunciation High School and Canisius College. He then entered the Army and served in Korea. He was an agent for Allstate Insurance Company for almost fifty years.
John is survived by his wife of sixty-four years, Joan Fulmer Hitzges; and his six children, John "Jay" (Linda) Hitzges, Mark Hitzges, Kim Gio, Michael Hitzges, Laura (Thomas) Cook and Patrick (Margaret) Hitzges.
He is also survived by seven grandchildren; Kaila Stokes, Christian Gio, Jacob Hitzges, Mira Hitzges, Averie Hitzges, Johnathan Cook and Thomas Cook.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, July 11, 2020 at San Juan Del Rio Catholic Church, 1718 State Rd. 13, St. Johns, FL 32259.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jul. 6 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home
11801 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
9042880025
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved