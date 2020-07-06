John Hitzges

Hitzges
John Lee Hitzges passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 in Jacksonville, FL. John was born in Buffalo, NY. He attended Annunciation High School and Canisius College. He then entered the Army and served in Korea. He was an agent for Allstate Insurance Company for almost fifty years.
John is survived by his wife of sixty-four years, Joan Fulmer Hitzges; and his six children, John "Jay" (Linda) Hitzges, Mark Hitzges, Kim Gio, Michael Hitzges, Laura (Thomas) Cook and Patrick (Margaret) Hitzges.
He is also survived by seven grandchildren; Kaila Stokes, Christian Gio, Jacob Hitzges, Mira Hitzges, Averie Hitzges, Johnathan Cook and Thomas Cook.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, July 11, 2020 at San Juan Del Rio Catholic Church, 1718 State Rd. 13, St. Johns, FL 32259.
