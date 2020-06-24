John Hogan

HOGAN
John A. Hogan, Jr. passed on June 16, 2020. Services will be held Saturday, 6/27/2020 at United Missionary Baptist Church at 11:00am. The viewing will be Friday from 4-7pm at the mortuary. Arrangements entrusted to: A. B. Coleman Mortuary, 5660 Moncrief Rd., (904) 768-0507, Arlene B. Coleman, FDIC. Please sign the guestbook @ www.abcolemanmortuary.net
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.