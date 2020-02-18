Home

John J. Sullivan Jr.


1929 - 2020
John J. Sullivan Jr. Obituary
Sullivan
John Joseph Sullivan, Jr., passed away on February 13, 2020. John was born in Boston, MA, on June 9, 1929. He was a psychiatrist who practiced for decades in Stamford, CT. He helped many people in their times of trouble. As a doctor he served as an Officer in the U.S. Air Force. He was deeply loved. John was preceded in death by his father, John; mother, Mary; wife Jean, and son, Stephen. He is survived by his sons, Michael, Edward, Gregory, and Kevin, along with 12 grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Ponte Vedra Beach. The family asks that donations be made to St. Gerard Campus in St. Augustine in lieu of flowers. Please sign the online guestbook at www.pontevedravalley.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
