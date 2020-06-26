John Jackson

Jackson
Mr. John J. Jackson, 74, passed away on the evening of Wednesday, June 24, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. A native of Hartford, Connecticut, John earned his bachelor's degree in history and political science at Northeastern University and did PhD coursework at Brandeis University and dissertation research in American studies at the University of Rochester under noted historian Dr. Eugene Genovese. He spent many years teaching history at some of New England's finest college preparatory schools, including St. Mark's School, Phillips Academy-Andover, Phillips Exeter Academy, Deerfield Academy and The Deck House. John served for over a decade as a staff member for local, state and federal elected officials, including stints as a Special Assistant to Boston Mayor Kevin White, Special Assistant to Connecticut Speaker of the House Irving Stolberg, Congressional Aide to Connecticut Congressman Sam Gejdenson, Chief of Staff to Hartford Mayor Carrie Saxon Perry, and Congressional Aide to Jacksonville Congresswoman Corrine Brown. From 1997 until his retirement in 2019, John was a Research Assistant for the Jacksonville City Council where he performed research and staffed City Council committees, the Jacksonville Waterways Commission and the St. Johns River Ferry Commission, and where he was renowned for his particular skill in the art of drafting the Council's "honoring and commending" resolutions. John was an excellent chef and enjoyed cooking, although sharing meals with his family and friends was his true motivation. He was an avid reader and owned a vast collection of books and classical music. John also enjoyed watching old movies, as well as episodes of The Golden Girls and Gunsmoke when time permitted. John is preceded in death by his father Philmore Jackson, his mother Jenny Jackson, and brothers Robert Jackson and Milton Jackson. He is survived by his sister Jane Henderson, nieces Kelly Henderson and Kristin Hodges, great-nephew Robert Henderson, and many dear friends. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at St. Matthew's Catholic Church located at 1773 Blanding Boulevard, Jacksonville, Florida. Masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the family for final expenses. Donations are accepted at Zellepay.com or via your financial institution's on-line banking Zelle app to klove91365@yahoo.com, recipient Kelly Henderson.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.