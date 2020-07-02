John Jones

JONES
John Elroy Jones was born September 28, 1938 in Clayton, Louisiana to George Jones and Leola Henry Jones. He attended Sevier High School and graduated in 1960, after serving 2 years as a medic in the Air Force. He retired from Northwest Airlines after 34 years of service, where he was well-loved and highly regarded. He was an active member of Historic Mt. Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church, where he served as a trustee. He showed his love for others through cooking and serving meals to the homeless population in Downtown Jacksonville. He was also a dedicated member of the MLK, Jr. Foundation, helping with fundraisers and the annual parade. He was preceded in death by parents George Jones and Leola Henry Jones; brothers George, James, William, Jesse, and Leon; daughters Rory Jones and Cheryl Rice. He leaves to cherish is memory: His wife, Caryn Sutphin Jones; children, Rear Admiral Upper Half Keith M. (Velma) Jones, USNR; Carron (David) Jones-Perry; Quitos (Jennifer) Jones; grandchildren, Adrienne Jones, Cydnee (Ryan) Merriweather, Ryan Rice, Derek Rice, Jeremy (Courtney) Willis, David Perry, Kai Jones, and Myndy Jones and five great-grandchildren.
In Lieu of flowers, donations to support the John "Jack" Jones Food Pantry can be made to Historic Mt. Zion AMEC, 201 E. Beaver St., Jacksonville, FL 32202. Arrangements entrusted to: A. B. Coleman Mortuary, 5660 Moncrief Rd., (904) 768-0507, Arlene B. Coleman, FDIC. Please sign the guestbook @ www.abcolemanmortuary.net
